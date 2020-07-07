Vigo authorities seek help finding missing teen

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help locating a missing Terre Haute teenager.

Kaylia Hughes, 16, was last seen about 9 p.m. July 3 on East Moyer Drive.

Kaylia is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair with blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Kaylia, knows her location or has other information is asked to call Vigo County Central Dispatch at 812-232-3801 or the detective division at 812-462-3226.