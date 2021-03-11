The Vigo County Annex will open to the public beginning Monday.
Visitors are asked to use the northeast entrance, as all other doors to the building will be locked. Appointments are encouraged. Visitors must wear a mask to enter the building and must use six feet of social distancing while inside.
The Vigo County Clerk’s office will remain operating by appointment only.
Vigo County Courts will continue to operate by Zoom with no public activity.
For questions, contact the Vigo County Commissioners office at 812-462-3367.
