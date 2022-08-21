Vigo annex security sparks debate

Vigo County Council President Aaron Loudermilk said Friday the county has the ability to secure its government center building now, instead of adding a new entrance.
The Vigo County Council this month tabled a request from the county’s Board of Commissioners to use $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new front entrance to the Vigo County Government Center — commonly called the annex — at First and Oak streets.
The new entrance would include a metal detector and bag-checking X-ray machine with a permanent space for a security officer.
The entrance would also improve the building’s accessibility under Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
“Quite frankly, the security situation has been there for many, many years and commissioners have never put into the budget a plan to enhance security and now all of a sudden they want us to spend $1.2 million,” Loudermilk said Friday.
“I talked to commissioners five years ago and I recommended to them to close down all points of access except on the south end of the annex and make that the public access point and that everyone else could get in with a key card,” Loudermilk said, “and they chose not to do it.”
Commissioner President Chris Switzer said that is not an adequate security fix.
“We could secure the building and close all the doors and just have a department head go to a door if someone calls needing to get to an office, but I don’t think that fixes the solution. A department head cannot search someone to see if they have a weapon,” Switzer said.
Switzer said the county building was closed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which “did not solve a security problem.”
He said the south entrance does have an ADA door, however, an L-shaped entrance makes it difficult for an ambulance gurney to get into the building.
Additionally, he said, there is accessibility issues into a door at the commissioners office. Switzer said any changes to the building would require compliance with ADA regulations, adding a county plan has pledged ADA improvements when changes are implemented.
Loudermilk said some county employees have voiced concern to him that a county deputy sheriff is often not in the building, but is “put in other locations. They are not seeing a security officer there because he is going elsewhere. If you don’t man a facility with a security officer then it doesn’t matter if you build a $10 million addition to the building,” he said.
“For the employees, it is clear that they demand to have someone there all the time for their safety and well-being,” Loudermilk said.
Sheriff John Plasse said he has for three years sought from the County Council funding for a person dedicated to annex security, only to be refused.
A security officer is at the county building “90% of the time. We have one deputy stationed when available,” Plasse said.
“My job under the constitution of the state of Indiana requires me to protect the court, not the annex [the government center building]. I have asked the County Council every year that I have been sheriff for an additional person for the annex, and they have denied my request” to fund that position, Plasse said.
“That request has been turned down three years in a row,” the sheriff said. “Until they [fund a position], there will not be someone there 100% of the time because the courts are my priority by law.”
The government center building security position is not manned when “someone is sick or on vacation and we cannot cover the court,” so that officer is moved to the courts, the sheriff said. Plasse said he has again requested a building security position this year in his departmental budget.
Loudermilk said he considers the $1.2 million request from the commissioners excessive and maintains something less expensive can be done to secure the building.
“It would have been nice to see other alternative versus $1 million expansion,” the council president said.
The Board of Commissioners, as the executive branch of county government makes a determination on projects or programs for the $20.76 million the county received in ARP funds.
The Vigo County Council, Loudermilk said, still wants to see that plan prior to making a decision on funding requests.
“In the meantime, there are other things that they can do to ensure the safety and security of employees. They have the capability to lock down the other doors and use one point of access for the public. It is just a matter of implementing a plan and being proactive in their approach,” Loudermilk said.
Switzer countered, saying, “We are still developing a plan. This money can be used to leverage several other large projects in the county, from an athletic facility to a water park, and it is not appropriate to think this money is burning some type of hole in our pocket and create some type of plan, give that to the public, and then not follow through with that,” Switzer said.
“We identified, through over a year of talks and meetings, two projects that we can take action on that we want to pursue. One is the [security] entrance and the other is drainage improvements” to improve county roads, the commissioners president said.
Communities have until 2024 to fully plan for and commit their ARP funds, and until 2026 to spend those funds.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
