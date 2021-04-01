Mask wearing will be advisory in Vigo County after April 6, according to a statement released Wednesday by Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner.

Local officials have chosen to follow the lead of Gov. Eric Holcomb in changing the mask mandate to a mask advisory.

The city and county also will adhere to the governor's changes as far as indoor capacity guidelines, restaurant capacity and seating restrictions.

"After collaborative discussions between the Vigo County Health Department, County Commissioners, and Mayor Duke Bennett, the county has elected to move forward in following the changes set forth by Gov. Holcomb, currently set to take effect after April 6," according to the statement.

"Most notably, the issue with masking creates the most stir amongst the public. Please remember this simple statement: Masks will continue to be advised to be worn by all Hoosiers — including us in Vigo County, as we move ahead through the COVID-19 pandemic," Brucken said.

K-12 schools, hospitals and all state buildings "will continue to enforce masking and mitigation policies in Vigo County, as will many businesses," Brucken said.

The health commissioner also urges the community not to be judgmental of others' decisions, whether they choose to mask or not to mask. "There is no place for argument, disdain, or confrontation within our community over the matter," he wrote. Either plan is acceptable.

The county and city will continue to monitor local data metrics. "While none of us want to retreat or go backwards, any significant increase in local cases can still bring about additional restrictions locally," Brucken stated.

Local officials "remain committed to following local trends in cases and hospitalizations, allowing any worrisome developments to adjust our stance moving forward. As we enter this next phase, please stay safe, please be respectful of others, and do your part to keep our county safe."

Brucken, in his statement, emphasized the importance of vaccinations and urged people to continue getting vaccinated.

"Unvaccinated individuals still remain very vulnerable to the effects of the virus and can continue to propagate the spread of the virus," he stated. "Of the positive cases we are still seeing in our emergency rooms every day, they are all of unvaccinated individuals. It is crucial that all Vigo County residents seek out the vaccine to help slow this process even further. The vaccines work; they are available, free of charge, and they are safe. Vaccines remain the key step in defeating this pandemic."

The responsibility remains with each individual to make sound choices and reasonable decisions "to help the community continue to battle this infectious disease pandemic that has seen millions perish from our earth in the past 14 months," Brucken said.

Nearly a third of Vigo County citizens are vaccinated, said Joni Wise, Vigo County Health Department administrator. "We continue to move in the right direction."

Also, using the state's color-coded map, Vigo County remains blue and has been for two weeks. "If that should change, we will revisit the mask mandate," she said. Blue means minimal community spread.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said city facilities will operate the same as state office buildings and continue to require masking. "I think it's important to have a consistency for government buildings," he said.

Bennett said he watches COVID numbers each day. "We are about 30 percent vaccinated of our total population, so that's really good. The numbers [of COVID cases] are not going up dramatically. I think spring break week will be key to see what happens when people come back. If the numbers start trending the other way, I think we're going to have to tighten it up," he said.

But with the increasing numbers of those vaccinated, "I think we're headed in the right direction ... but we can't let our guard down," Bennett said.

Vigo County commissioners said last week that they will continue requiring masks in county buildings. “We’re going to follow the state when it comes to people entering [county] buildings. They will have to be masked,” Commissioner Chris Switzer said last week.

Commenting on the decision to make mask wearing advisory, Commissioner Mike Morris said Wednesday, "I think the community has done a good job. I think vaccinations have gone well. I think people are feeling more confident." Morris believes "it's time to go with some choice" as far as mask wearing.

One Terre Haute restaurant owner, George Azar, said the Saratoga will continue to require employees to wear a mask "at least for awhile." As far as customers, "I think we're just going to leave it up to their good judgment as to whether they wear a mask or not."

Currently, customers can remove masks as soon as they are seated. "In my opinion, most will still feel maybe more comfortable putting it on," he said.

But, he added, "I can't police everybody that walks in that door."

Azar, who is also a member of the City Council, praised local and state officials for their efforts to respond to the pandemic and to control the spread of COVID. "I think we're just going to have to follow their lead and pray that nothing increases and people are responsible," Azar said.

On Monday, President Joe Biden appealed to governors to reinstate mask-wearing requirements if they have lifted them, citing climbing cases and death rates in some states. The response from Holcomb's office later that day was, “The state continues to move ahead.”

During the governor's weekly briefing Wednesday, state health commissioner Kris Box acknowledged that case numbers are increasing slightly, although 21% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated. The positivity rate and numbers of Hoosiers hospitalized also have increased slightly.

“Cases are increasing in parts of the state which, again, serves as a reminder that we cannot throw caution to the wind and behave as if the pandemic is over," Box said.

The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said Monday that cases of the virus are up about 10% over the past week from the previous week, to about 60,000 cases per day, with both hospitalizations and deaths ticking up as well. She warned that without immediate action the U.S. could follow European countries into another spike in cases and suffer needless deaths, according to the Associated Press.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.