A group called Lights for Liberty will hold a candlelight vigil from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Clay County Justice Center, 611 E. Jackson Street, Brazil.
The Clay County facility contracts with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and serves as a regional detention center for ICE.
The group says the event in Brazil is one of 600 around the country and world scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday local time called "A Nationwide Vigil to End Human Detention Camps."
Speakers begin at 7 p.m. At 9 p.m., participants will light candles in a silent vigil for all those held in U.S. detention camps and to protest current U.S. immigration and detention policies.
Sponsors include Service Employees International Union, American Federation of Teachers, American Farm Workers, Dolores Huerta Foundation, New Sanctuary Coalition, Fair Immigration Reform Movement, Border Network for Human Rights, Witness Homestead, the Women’s March and Indivisible, according to a news release.
