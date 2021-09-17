A vigil will be conducted Saturday at Indiana State University celebrating the life of Dylan McConkey, an Illinois freshman who died on campus Aug. 22.
The freshman from Peotone, Ill., south of Chicago, was majoring in computer science.
The ISU Student Government Association and Residence Hall Association have been involved in planning the vigil.
Family, friends and student groups are inviting the campus community to gather for the celebration of life honoring McConkey and the impact he has made on ISU, officials say.
The vigil will be at 3 p.m. in the Cromwell Hall Courtyard. In case of inclement weather, the vigil will be conducted in the Sycamore Dining Hall, accessed through the Cromwell/Blumberg lobby.
ISU students who knew McConkey wanted a celebration of life to honor and remember him, said Brookes Moore, ISU associate vice president for student affairs.
While McConkey was only at ISU for a short time, they "wanted to make sure he's recognized forever as a Sycamore and they wanted to have a program ... so that others will always remember him as part of the ISU community," Moore said.
Among those offering reflections will be members of the McConkey family, ISU students and a representative of the Residence Hall Association. ISU President Deborah Curtis also is expected to speak, as well as Michele Soliz, vice president for student affairs, and Linda Maule, dean of the University College.
The Student Government Association passed a "fallen Sycamore resolution" honoring McConkey. It says in part that SGA "with deep sorrow recognizes the death of Dylan McConkey as a great loss to the Indiana State University student body."
Taylor Thweatt, a Peotone High School senior and long-time friend of McConkey, will be at the vigil.
"Dylan was honestly one of a kind. He was one of those kids that always knew how to make someone smile. He also made sure no one was left out no matter who you were. Dylan was the kindest soul you could ever meet and I'm so blessed I got to call him my best friend. There are endless memories I have with Dylan that I will forever keep in my heart. I am so grateful he was able to touch the lives of so many people," Thweatt said.
Jermaine Harris, who also knew McConkey, stated recently, "Dylan was an incredible human being — young with so much potential. His energy was so warming; there was never a dull moment or conversation with him."
Harris hadn't known him a long time, but "it felt like I grew up with him. ... I love when I think of him; there was no bad and that’s hard to say for a lot of people. [He was] just a positive loving soul. Love you McConkey."
Authorities still don’t know what killed McConkey.
Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers said Friday that preliminary autopsy results do not reveal an anatomical cause of death.
While toxicology tests remain pending, a preliminary drug screen came back negative.
“We are still working on it,” the coroner said of cause and manner of death.
Roommates found McConkey on Aug. 22 at Cromwell Hall, according to ISU police, who responded that afternoon. ISU police are the lead investigating agency; the Terre Haute Police Department assisted.
Editor's note: This story was updated with a comment from the Vigo County coroner at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.