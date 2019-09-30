Slain Washington Post journalist and Indiana State University alumnus Jamal Khashoggi will be memorialized with a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dede Plaza, near the fountain on ISU’s campus.
Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of Khashoggi’s death. A critic of the Saudi government, he was assassinated in early October 2018 after visiting the Saudi embassy in Turkey to obtain marriage documents. His death prompted an international outcry.
Khashoggi attended Indiana State as an undergraduate from 1977 to 1982 and received a business administration degree on May 7, 1983.
The vigil is being conducted by the ISU chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, said Lori Henson, chapter adviser.
“We thought it was important to remember him on the anniversary of his death. There is still a lot that his life and death can teach us about the importance of a free press and protection of the First Amendment in the United States,” she said.
The ISU SPJ chapter also hopes to raise money for a Khashoggi Room Project that would be located in the soon-to-be-renovated Dreiser Hall. The Legislature approved $18.4 million for the Dreiser renovation, slated to begin next year.
Dreiser provides space for College of Arts and Science programs, including communication classes and services, Student Media and a 255-seat theater. The building also houses ISU’s distance education programs.
Andrew Hile, past president of the ISU SPJ chapter, and Terry Nelson, past adviser, kicked off plans to raise money for the room, which is still in the fundraising process, Henson said.
“We hope that keeping his name in people’s minds will help us find a more permanent way to honor [Khashoggi] in Dreiser,” Henson said.
The goal would be to have some kind of portrait of Khashoggi and some of his work from the Washington Post, as well as documents related to the First Amendment.
Those interested in contributing can go to https://www.indstatefoundation.org/give-indiana-state-university [Designated “other” and write in “Khashoggi room.”
To honor the journalist, the university initiated the Jamal Khashoggi Annual Address on Journalism and the Media. The first speaker was David Ignatius, Washington Post foreign affairs columnist and a friend of Khashoggi’s.
Khashoggi was among the journalists known as “The Guardians” honored by Time magazine as Person of the Year in 2018 for their pursuit of truth despite tremendous obstacles.
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia said he takes “full responsibility” for the killing of Khashoggi because it was committed by Saudi government employees.
But he denied ordering the murder, despite a CIA assessment that found that Mohammed probably authorized it, according to the Washington Post.
“The comments by Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s day-to-day ruler, came just days before the anniversary of Khashoggi’s death and as the Saudi leadership is struggling to turn the page on a grisly episode that cast an unforgiving light on Mohammed’s human rights policies and Saudi Arabia’s complicated relationship with the United States,” the Post reported.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
