Vigil for slain ISU student is 7 p.m. Thursday

Submitted photoValentina Delva, 18, is shown here in a photo from a GoFundMe page set up to help cover her funeral costs. There will be a vigil for Delva at 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 24) at Cromwell Hall near Fourth Street on the Indiana State campus. She was shot while leaving an off-campus party Friday, Sept. 18. An Indiana State University freshman from Indianapolis, Delva was killed by gunfire early Friday morning while leaving a party that took place in the 300 block of South Sixth Street. She rode in the front passenger seat of a car leaving the party.