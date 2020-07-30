Authorities have identified the man who died Wednesday after being shot at the Kroger South parking lot located on U.S. 41 South in Terre Haute.
Sean Martin, 29, of Riley, died as a result of the incident, which occurred after an apparent road rage confrontation. Martin was a school protection officer for the Vigo County School Corp., according to a Vigo County Sheriff's Office news release.
All school protection officers are appointed and sworn as special deputies of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the other individual involved in the fatal shooting is withheld pending completion of the investigation and a review by the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office regarding possible criminal charges related to the incident.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved," said John Plasse, Vigo County sheriff.
A Vigo County School Corp. official told the Tribune-Star Thursday morning that Martin was a school protection officer at Riley Elementary.
"We’re saddened to hear about any act of violence in our community and our thoughts are with all involved, including those at the sheriff’s department who continue their investigation," said Bill Riley, director of communications for the school corporation.
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the fatal shooting, which took place around 4 p.m.
The shooting occurred when two men became involved in a confrontation in the parking lot, which police believed was sparked by a road rage incident. Plasse said one of the men had possession of a handgun and fired it twice during the confrontation, striking the other man. After authorities were called to the scene, the shooting victim was was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
On Wednesday evening, the sheriff's office was continuing to interview witnesses and it also obtained a statement from the other man involved in the confrontation who fired the gun. Investigators also were reviewing Kroger security video and any other available video.
