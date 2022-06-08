Victim in federal prison murder case identified

Federal court documents that became available online Wednesday contain further information on a first-degree-murder charge returned by a federal grand jury Tuesday in connection with a January 2019 stabbing at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute.
Charged with murder is Lawrence Taylor, 41. Federal prosecutors contend he killed fellow inmate Jan Stevens by stabbing him in the neck, face, chest and elsewhere with a metal weapon.
If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. Taylor will make his initial court appearance in the U.S. Southern District of Indiana before a magistrate judge at a later date, federal prosecutors said.
A not guilty plea was entered on Taylor’s behalf and a trial date of Aug. 8 before Judge James R. Sweeney II was set, according to online court documents. A message seeking comment from one of Taylor’s attorneys was left Wednesday by the Associated Press.
Taylor was convicted in Ohio in 2010 of armed bank robbery and other federal charges. He received an aggregate sentence of 284 months, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office,
Stevens was 36 when he was found unresponsive in his cell on Jan. 12, 2019. Prison officials at that time declined to release a cause or manner of death, citing an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Tribune-Star archives.
Stevens was serving a 30-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of firearms in furtherance of a violent crime. He was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on July 1, 2011. He had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since Jan. 23, 2018.
Stevens was one of six men from Philadelphia convicted of conspiring to conduct an armed home invasion robbery of a drug stash house in 2010.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
