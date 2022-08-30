VFW 972 celebrates 100th anniversary Friday

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 972 in Terre Haute is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding with festivities Friday at the post, which is at 12th and Eagle streets, about one block north of Wabash Avenue.
A ticketed event begins at 6 p.m. and is to include remarks by Mayor Duke Bennett and other dignitaries.
The public is invited for entertainment afterward, with the Country Nomads band scheduled to play from 8 p.m. to midnight in the canteen area in the north half of the post.
