Carrying bundles of 2-foot tall U.S. flags amid Center Ridge Cemetery, Chris Cruse listened as a fellow worker gave a name and location of a buried veteran.
As a flag is placed on a gravesite, Cruse said he thinks of sacrifice.
“I think of their sacrifice for us and for their families as well. Whenever you come out here it is just hallowed ground,” Cruse said.
“You look down (at the tombs) and see that dash between the years and some of them are full span, but some are not that long,” Cruse said.
“It touches me deeply to be out here. They were on call and ready for duty and served willingly,” he said.
Not every grave marks a veteran killed in conflict. Many are for veterans who served and went onto other careers.
Cruse falls into that category.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps on active duty from 1983 to 1987 and then another two years inactive duty, discharged in 1989.
Cruse served his military duty stateside. He said his platoon sergeant would go on to become a New York City police officer and be among those who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
On Friday, Cruse was part of a crew from Ohio Valley Gas working to place flags for about 1,400 veterans buried at the cemetery. Other groups included workers from the city of Sullivan and from two Boy Scout troops who volunteered to place flags at veteran gravesites.
The annual tribute tradition is conducted by the American Legion Post No. 139 in Sullivan.
“We have right at 1,400 veterans here, that date back to the 1800s,” said Bob Emmons, past commander of the American Legion Post.
The flags are placed “to honor the fallen veterans, all veterans, who served before us and paved the way. They deserve it, they have earned it,” Emmons said. “Anybody who has a flag has served.”
Autumn Fulk, 16, is a member of the Scouts BSA Troop No. 139. The organization in 2019 announced girls were allowed to join and changed its program name from Boy Scouts to Scouts BSA.
“I have done this every year for the past four years,” Fulk said. When Fulk places a flag, “I think if I am (placing a flag) the right way. And I like the history of this…” she said of veterans.
Fulk’s grandfather and grandmother, Bernie and Linda Aldridge, each served in the military. Her grandfather served in the U.S. Army. Her grandmother served in the Indiana Air National Guard for the 181st Fighter Wing in the late 1970s and early 1980s in Terre Haute.
After obtaining a binder with names and locations of buried veterans, Sue Pitts, the clerk-treasurer for the city of Sullivan, climbed into a golf cart, driven by her granddaughter, Briley Jones, to go to various grave sites.
“We have some girls from City Hall and my granddaughter here to volunteer time,” Pitts said.
“This is all for the veterans. I have family who are buried here. My father-in-law, Alfred Pitts, who served in the Army, is buried here,” she said.
