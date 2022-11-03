The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all veterans and active-duty military personnel, and everyone in their vehicle, to DNR properties on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
This includes state parks, reservoir properties, state forest recreation areas and off-road state recreation areas.
Veterans and military personnel should let the gate attendant know at the property they visit that they are either a veteran or serving and on active duty.
“We appreciate the sacrifices and service of our veterans and active-duty military and look forward to recognizing them with a day to explore some of the best outdoor places in our state,” Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks, said in a news release.
For general information about state parks, reservoirs, forest properties and off-road state recreation areas, visit on.IN.gov/recguide.
