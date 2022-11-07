The Veterans Memorial Museum in Terre Haute will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the unveiling and dedication of a new mural.
The ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 will feature dedication of the mural, which will highlight the names of 1,133 veterans across the Wabash Valley and West Central Indiana region, recognizing their sacrifices for the country.
“The Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute is my small way of contributing to honoring veterans in my community and beyond and because of their sacrifices, we are able to enjoy our daily freedoms,” Veterans Memorial Museum owner Brian Mundell said in a news release. “I only hope that this unveiling will inspire the rest of our community to show universal support for veterans on not only Veterans Day, but every day.”
The 1,133 local soldiers whose names will be unveiled represent Vigo, Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Edgar, Clark and Sullivan counties. They served in World War I, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
The new mural was created in 2021 by native Terre Haute artist Becky Hochhalter.
The museum is at 1129 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. The public is encouraged to attend. The museum will be open with free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day and Saturday, Nov 12, during its normal hours, noon to 4 p.m.
