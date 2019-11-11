Seated in lawn chairs along Wabash Avenue, Gretchen and Jamie Chitwood bundled up in coats and blankets. Each held small U.S. flags as they waited for the start of the Veterans Day parade in downtown Terre Haute.
“My grandpa was in the service,” Gretchen said. “Paul Pfister. He was a PBY pilot in World War II.”
The PBY was a seaplane used in anti-submarine warfare, patrol bombing, convoy escort, search and rescue missions and cargo transport.
“His squadron was Black Cats and my grandpa went to Black Cat reunions right up until he passed away. I think there were only three or four of them left,” Gretchen said. Her grandfather died in 2007.
“We just want to show support of veterans,” Gretchen said of the couple coming to the parade.
Jamie’s grandfather, Ralph Chitwood, was a gunner in the U.S. Navy. “He died when I was real young, maybe I was probably 4,” Ralph said.
Down the street, Pearl, an 8-year old mixed canine donned in patriotic ribbons and a bandanna, watched the Veterans Day parade with her humans Taylor and Jim Mabaga of Terre Haute. Jim Mabaga served in the U.S. Navy from 2008 to 2014.
“I wanted to see the world,” Mabaga said of joining Navy, where he served on a flight deck crew aboard the aircraft carriers U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt and U.S.S. Eisenhower.
“Today is a great day to honor and recognize all the veterans that people tend to forget,” Mabaga said. The couple works in the Vigo County School Corporation, where Taylor teachers at McClain High School and Jim serves as juvenile liaison for West Vigo High School and Elementary School.
Standing close by, Jean Coker’s voice cracked when she spoke of her late husband, Terry, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970. He died seven years ago.
“I wanted to pay tribute to all these men and women who do what they do. Thank them very much. God bless them,” said Coker, who wore a sweater that looked like the U.S. flag.
After the parade, a ceremony was held in a large meeting room of the VFW Post 972.
Ninety-three year old Bill Grogan, who served in the U.S. Air Army Forces during World War II, spoke about those who came out to the see the parade in misty, cold weather. Grogan served in the military from 1944 to 1947 and rode in a car in the parade.
“It made be feel glad to see such a turnout,” Grogan said. “I have been with the VFW for over 65 years and I think it was the best one we ever had,” Grogan said of the parade.
Clifford Stephens, commander of the Vigo County Veterans Council, said the parade was nearly cancelled “due to a lack of participation in the Veterans Council. So I put out the word and you see what happened. Everyone came out of the woodwork and helped us get this done. I was glad to see it happen.”
Michael Egy served in the 1st Engineers, 1st Marine Division from 1972 to 1974 and served as coordinator for the Loyal Veterans Battalion, helping to organized the parade.
Egy said the parade had “about 75 or 76 participants. We had thousands of people along the streets. I couldn’t be more pleased about the turnout and the response and the involvement of the veterans groups and the community,” Egy said.
“This day can never be stopped. This day has to continue on. The Veterans Day parade is not only a tradition but it is a significant time in our country ... and if we are here to remember our fallen veterans and our veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice as well as putting their life on the line when they joined the military, then what’s this all about,” Egy said.
Egy said he hopes the parade, which he said was the biggest in the past 50 years, can lead to a rejuvenated Veterans Council and continue forward.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse served more than three decades in the Indiana Army National Guard. He retired from the 38th Infantry Division in November 2017 as a sergeant major. He served in three deployments — two combat deployments to Afghanistan and a third deployment to Guantanamo Bay.
“I am amazed at the giving spirit and support our community shows whenever others are in need. When our nation was in need, we were there to answer that call,” Plasse told a packed meeting room at the VFW No. 972. “Residents of Vigo County have made significant contributions in keeping our nation free. Thousands have received awards from our military for their service.”
Plasse said five Vigo County veterans have been awarded the military’s highest honor — the Medal of Honor. They are:
• Pvt. Oliver Rood of the 20th Indiana Infantry captured the flag of the 21st North Carolina Infantry at Gettsyburg on July 3, 1863.
• Pvts. Peter Ryan and John Sterling of the 11th Indiana Infantry together captured 14 confederate soldiers during the most severe part of the battle at Winchester, Va. on Sept. 19, 1864.
• Capt. George Biegler of the 28th Infantry defeated a force of 300 with only 19 men in the Philippine Insurrection on Oct. 21, 1900.
• Cpl. Charles Abrell of the 1st Marine Divsion pulled the pin and hurled himself into the bunker of an enemy machine gun crew when his platoon was pinned down in Hangnyong, Korea, killing the entire machine gun crew on June 10, 1951. He was previously wounded by hand grenade fragments and sustained two additional wounds charging the bunker before gallantly giving his life for his country to protect his comrades.
“As I look around today, I see a lot of badass veterans,” Plasse said. “Thank you for stepping up and answering the call.”
Plasse said the “price of freedom is high. Vigo County has suffered tremendous losses in our nations’ conflicts,” as 751 Vigo County veterans “have lost their lives protecting us” and who are among 1.3 million veterans who have died defending the country, Plasse said.
