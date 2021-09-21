Local veterans are encouraged to participate as mentors for the Vigo County Veterans Treatment Court and can learn more about this opportunity in October.
Judge John Roach is hosting two recruitment information seminars — noon Tuesday, Oct. 19, and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 — at the Vigo County Public Library main campus.
VCVTC is a problem-solving court that combines rigorous treatment and accountability for veterans facing criminal charges and dealing with substance use, mental health and/or traumatic brain injury issues. VCVTC provides treatment, accountability and mentoring, and helps connect justice-involved veterans with the benefits they’ve earned.
“Mentors help keep the veteran on track throughout the entire process,” Roach said.
“Veteran mentees can face depression, PTSD, substance use disorders, housing problems and difficulties with overall functioning and well-being.
Veteran mentors who want to help a fellow vet are critical to the success of Veterans Treatment Court. Mentors are key to Leaving No Veteran Behind.”
Mentors are “battle buddies,” navigating the system along with their assigned veteran mentee. As part of the VCVTC Mentor Team, mentors can expect to spend about two to three hours per week working with their assigned mentee and attending scheduled court appearances.
Anyone interested in becoming a VCVTC mentor, can attend one of the information sessions at the Vigo County Public Library. For more information, contact James Ramer at james.ramer@vigocounty.in.gov or 812-231-4459.
The Vigo County Public Library main campus is located at 1 Library Square in Terre Haute. The meetings will be in Conference Room B.
