Veteran teacher excited to see students return

The upcoming school year carries many uncertainties related to COVID-19, but Wendy Keith, a first-grade teacher at Lost Creek Elementary, feels much better prepared now that she has new tools for remote learning and she’s been training to effectively use them.

The first day of classes for the Vigo County School Corp. is Tuesday.

Teachers “are so excited they [students] are coming back,” she said in an interview from her classroom Wednesday. Students are eager to return to friends and some normalcy with a school routine, although it will be different routine this year.

Teachers also are better prepared, should the district have to go back to remote learning at any point.

Keith is in her 27th year as a Vigo County School Corp. teacher.

To start off the year, students districtwide will use an A/B split model, in which students will attend school every other day, based on their last name; the other days will be remote learning from home. The goal is to reduce the number of students attending in-person.

The A/B model will be used through Sept. 4, and later this month officials will announce plans for school after Labor Day.

Teaching A/B cohorts “will be different,” Keith said. “I think the anxiety for a lot of teachers is not so much the going back part; it’s just being able to do our job the best we can, whether that’s with the kids here or at home ... we are perfectionists in that way.”

They also want to assist parents as much as possible.

“I think my anxiety is not so much for contracting COVID, it’s just trying to do the best job I can in helping my kids to learn and to have some kind of normalcy again ... and not knowing how long we’ll be together,” she said.

In spring and summer, she participated in training on Chromebooks, which are new to the school district this year. She learned about Google classroom and Canvas, the district’s new learning management system.

Students in grades 3-12 are expected to receive their Chromebooks next month.

While first graders won’t be using Chromebooks, Keith has set up a virtual classroom to help support her remote learning. She has created a Bitmoji Classroom with a cartoon avatar of herself to help students connect with those digital resources.

For the first few weeks of school, Lost Creek first-graders will only be required to do paper/pencil workbooks and activities on remote learning days, she said. Her virtual classroom will be available, if her students and families want to access it.

She’s using Google Classroom, and families will have access through a VCSC-linked Google account, which includes a new e-mail address. Those who might not have a computer or internet can still gain access through a parent’s smart phone.

In spring, when schools abruptly went to remote learning because of COVID-19, “We just weren’t prepared for that,” Keith said. “I feel we’re more prepared now ... the school corporation has given us the tools to be successful.”

She has 21 students in her class, with six in the A cohort and 11 in the B cohort for the in-school program. Four students are in the hybrid program, which is remote learning only.

Because of COVID, students will sit six feet apart in class, and she’s asked parents to send in a beach or bath towel so when they go outside for lessons, they have something to sit on. Each student will have a tub with various materials they need, so they don’t share items. Students, teachers and staff will wear masks, as called for in the district re-entry plan.

Keith said it may take students a few days — and a few reminders — to get used to the new protocols, but students will “live up to your expectations,” she said.

“We’re just going to have to be flexible, and kind of go with it ... The kids will be emotional,” she said. “I think the hard part is I’m a hugger, so not being able to [hug them] when they walk in that door on the first day, emotional, I don’t know how that’s going to go.”

They can still share air hugs, she said.

