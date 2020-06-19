Veteran Health Indiana will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, at the Terre Haute VA Clinic, 380 W. Honey Creek Drive.
Veteran Health Indiana said a common theme on phone calls to VA from veterans and the community is, “What can I do to help?”
Working within strict guidelines to ensure the safety of donors and staff, Veteran Health Indiana is partnering with Versiti Blood Centers of Indiana.
Signing up online for an appointment to donate is encouraged. To sign up, visit https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/142919
VA staff will be on hand to discuss any issues with veterans who attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.