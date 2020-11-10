Vet recalls chasing test planes, snooping on Soviets

After graduating in 1973 from high school in Rantoul, Illinois, Timothy D. Cunningham joined the U.S. Air Force.

He soon ended up back in his hometown, which was near Chanute Air Force Base, an Air Force technical training site. That base was decommissioned in 1993.

"I chose my career field in electronics, and they sent me right back to Chanute for training," he said of the start of his military career, in which he served from 1973 to 1983.

From Chanute AFB, he went to his first duty assignment in California, at Edwards Air Force Base, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. It was the start of a career that would include chasing test aircraft to flying covert missions.

Cunningham worked on the F-15 "when they were still test aircraft in 1974, they weren't operational yet," he said. The F-15 entered service in 1976. "I was an avionics technician, so I handled everything in the cockpit and every wire on the airplane," working in that role for just over two years, he said.

Then a unique opportunity was presented to Cunningham.

"I cross-trained to become an aerial photographer," he said. He used a high speed, 16-millimeter film D.B. Milliken camera. It weighed about 18 pounds and he carried it while flying in an F-4 Phantom or in a T-38.

"My duties were to take motion pictures and still photography of test aircraft," including the F-16 and B-1A bomber. Only four of those bombers were produced before it was canceled, later to be replaced by the B-1B bomber.

One of his photographs include a red, white and blue color configured F-16 while it was still a test aircraft in 1976. It entered the USAF in 1979.

"The plane would launch missiles or do maneuvers and the test engineers wanted to see how missiles would come off the rail. So my pilot would fly as close as he could, which was real close most times, and I would turn and shoot sideways out of the aircraft taking pictures or motion pictures of that test point. That was my job out there. I loved it," he said.

He served at Edwards Air Force Base from 1974 to 1980, also working in the rocket propulsion lab that test fired rocket motors.

"Some our super-high speed motion picture cameras there would go up to 8,000 frames per second," he said. "They are mounted in structures so the rocket blast does not destroy them. At that speed, you can see a crack starting to form on a rocket that failed and see the explosion in very, very slow motion."

Then Cunningham was assigned overseas from 1980 to 1983 to be part of covert missions.

Cunningham was a staff sergeant in the 7405th Operations Squadron, amid the Cold War rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, where he earned four air medals while serving aboard a C-130 E Hercules aircraft outfitted with various sensors and photographic equipment.

For three years, he served on a specially camouflaged aircraft operating from Frankfurt/Rhein-Main Air Base in West Germany.

His aircraft looked like all other C-130s assigned to 7405th Support Squadron, which had a courier mission to Tempelhof Air Base West Berlin carrying passengers and priority cargo exercising the Allied right to free passage in the airspace of the three Berlin Air Corridors and Control Zone. However, the Ops Squadron's main mission was covert intelligence gathering along the three flight corridors to Berlin.

"We flew in the three corridors — the north, central and south corridor — which was an air bridge into Berlin," Cunningham said. "There were Soviet military, Soviet radar and missile sites and Soviet everything. And that was our job, to document those and collect information, intelligence gathering.

"My job was to operate a very large camera," he said. "It was a big motorized camera, likely 5 tons. It would articulate to either to the left side of the aircraft or the right side of the aircraft. This is where the covert operations, if you will, come into play. If you were to look at the aircraft side by side with another C-130, they would look identical, but we had special pneumatic doors that would open on the side of the aircraft and we had 4-inch thick, optically correct glass, that we shot through, so we were not in the open air."

In that aircraft, he took still photography on 9-inch film, on a big reel that contained about 100 feet of film.

"The resolution on it was very, very good," he said.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, Germany and the city of Berlin were reunited, and the 7405th Operations Squadron faded into military aviation and intelligence history, being inactivated in 1991.

Met his wife while in service

Cunningham and his wife, Janet (Haase), met while serving at Edwards Air Force base.

"We met on the bombing range. We were tasked with going out and clearing a 1-square mile of the bombing range. They wanted all the ordinance and shrapnel picked as they were thinking of dropping people in there," Cunningham said. "We did find some live ordinance, so it is good we cleared it."

The couple was married in 1979 in Reno, Nevada.

Cunningham left the military after 10 years of service, but his wife, who was in data processing, remained in the military for two decades.

Since his wife had just extended her service, "I stayed in Germany as a civilian and went to work for a German company," he said. The couple lived in Russelsheim, near Frankfort. He initially worked as an audio and photo equipment salesman.

The couple eventually returned to Edwards Air Force Base in California, where his wife, a Vigo County native and 1971 graduate of West Vigo High School, served out her military career, retiring in 1994.

Cunningham would go on to hold numerous positions, ranging from vacation resort salesman to insurance and securities salesman to graphic artist salesman as well as other positions such as a Honda test driver and parts manager for a motorcycle shop, before returning to several stints as an avionics technician for companies including Raytheon Aerospace, B.F. Goodrich, Asgard Resources and Plane Techs.

Among other positions, starting in 2001, he served as a radar technician at China Lake, California, a dry lake on the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

There, he worked to maintain Soviet radar systems used in military training.

"We were in an electronic combat range. We set up radar ranges like if you went to Afghanistan. We had the actual Soviet-type radars," he said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Unexpectedly, it's also where Cunningham learned one of the radar systems he was maintaining was actually used to track him during his service while landing in Berlin.

"That radar used to track me. Talk about a small world. Who would have thought?" he said.

In December 2016, the couple returned to Vigo County to be near their three children, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. In July, Cunningham, at the age of 65, began working as the service officer in the Vigo County Veterans Assistance Office.

"I was retired and didn't need to go back to work, but the motivating factor here is I get to help veterans with their disabilities claims," Cunningham said.

In his late 50s, he became disabled, likely, he said, from carrying the heavy camera while pulling gravitational force equivalent of 7 (7g-force) while flying to take photos and video of test planes. He now has back, hip and neck issues, which he said helps him to better serve veterans filing for disabilities. Also, his wife has multiple sclerosis, likely he said, from serving near toxic sites at Edwards Air Force Base.

"I enjoyed my time and I have no regrets of getting out after 10 years. Yes, I missed out on military retirement, but look at all the things I got to do after that. I think I have had 48 jobs in my life," starting with being a paper boy, he said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.