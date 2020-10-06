Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers to make an appointment in October to donate life-saving blood.
All blood types are needed, especially O-negative blood, which is the universal blood type given to patients in emergency situations and those undergoing surgery.
In Terre Haute, Indiana State University Bleed Blue blood drives are scheduled 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20 in Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.
Hoosiers also can donate blood at any Versiti Blood Center of Indiana donor center. The Terre Haute donor center is at 2021 S. Third St.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
Appointments are encouraged at any of Versiti’s seven donor centers in Indiana and at any local community blood drive. But walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti at http://www.versiti.org/Indiana.
