Versiti says need for blood urgent in Indiana

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations, saying communities throughout the state face a potential crisis.
Versiti said it normally strives for a three-day supply of blood available to its partner hospitals. Schools and businesses are typically Versiti’s largest source of blood donations this time of year. Because of remote work and virtual schooling, many of those drives have been canceled.
Times are expected to get even more challenging in the coming months as COVID-19 continues to spike and flu season approaches. Blood donors are needed now.
O-negative and O-positive blood donors are most needed now. O-negative and O-positive blood is the universal blood type, meaning donations can be transfused to all patients, including trauma victims, cancer patients and those undergoing surgery.
Hoosiers are needed to extend the generous gift of life to neighbors who need help and donate blood at a Versiti Blood Center of Indiana donor center nearest them. Versiti has center at 2021 S. Third St. in Terre Haute.
Indiana residents can also make an appointment to donate at a local community blood drive in their area. Times, dates and locations of upcoming local drives can be found online https://donate.indiana.versiti.org. Interested donors should click the “Schedule to Donate” tab to find the nearest drive to them.
Donating takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit Versiti online at http://www.versiti.org/Indiana. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.