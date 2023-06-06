Versiti issues emergency appeal for blood donations

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations.
Versiti's donor centers include on in Terre Haute at 2021 S. Third St.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org. Walk-in donors are also welcome.
Versiti said it has seen a drastic drop in scheduled appointments as summer nears, with nearly 2,500 open appointments over the next seven days.
“Twenty-five percent of our blood collections come from our high school and college partners, meaning that when it’s summer vacation, those community blood drives are not happening,” Dr. Alcinda Flowers, associate medical director at Versiti, said in a news release.
“And while we anticipate this dip every year, we are also seeing fewer first-time donors walking through our doors, which is adding to an already dangerous situation,” Flowers said.
While Versiti strives for a three-day supply of available blood for local hospitals, the organization currently has less than a one-day supply on the shelves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.