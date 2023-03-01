On Thursday, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are partnering to give back to those who donate blood. All attempting donors at Versiti’s Indiana donor centers will receive a package of Thin Mints cookies.
The Terre Haute center, located at 2021 S. Third St., will be participating in the event. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We are always proud to be able to support efforts that help the community,” Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Danielle Shockey said. “Whether through Cookies for a Cause or in ways that celebrate giving back like the blood drive Thin Mint efforts. Girl Scout cookies and community service are in the Girl Scouts DNA and we are happy to do our small part to support Versiti's efforts.”
“More than a cookie, Thin Mint Thursday is a way to thank our generous blood donors for their lifesaving gift,” said Penny Schroeder, area vice president at Versiti. “We are grateful to partner with the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to save lives and help girls thrive.”
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.