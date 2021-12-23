The Indiana Association of County Commissioners has announced Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum was selected IACC’s 2021 Central Distinguished County Commissioner of the Year.
Yocum has served his county since 2014 and is presently serving as board president.
Many in his community has said that he has the capacity to listen to others allowing for a change in viewpoints when opinions make sense, according to an IACC news release. “He has been a thoughtful and well-meaning commissioner who has a way about himself to see the best and appreciate the community,” the group said.
Yocum also participates in the National Association of Counties, the NACO Rural Action Caucus and NACO Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
He was recognized by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners and the National Association of Counties as an award recipient for his work as the founder of the “Commissioners Mentoring Program.”
The Indiana Association of County Commissioners is a nonprofit organization established to provide the best education, leadership support, and advocacy services for our county commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.