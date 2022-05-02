The new Vermillion County Trail has received a funding boost through Round 3 of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Trails initiative.
According to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release, the Vermillion County Trail will receive a $1,113,261 grant. It's one of 17 regional trail projects that will received a total of $44,359,627 in grants from Round 3. Another 21 local trails projects will share grants totaling $21,392,832 in this round.
The first and second rounds of the Next Level Trails grants totaled $54,275,877. Combined with the $65,752,459 in third-round grants, the overall Next Level Trails grants total $120,028,335.
The Vermillion County Trail will extend 1.15 miles between the town of Montezuma and the towns of Hillsdale and Alta in Vermillion County, according to the DNR release. The new trail begins at the terminus of the existing Wabash River Heritage Trail with a bridge across Little Raccoon Creek. The finely crushed stone trail continues south to South County Road 400 East where a new trailhead will be constructed with car parking, bike racks, and a bike repair station.
The largest grants from Round 3 went to a cluster of projects on the Nickel Plate Trail through Miami, Hamilton and Marion counties, totaling $16.2 million.
Greencastle received a $2-million grant for a 2.39-mile extension of the National Road Heritage Trail.
The full list of projects can be seen online at https://bit.ly/3vXXoI7.
