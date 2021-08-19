Vermillion sheriff seeks help with fatal hit-and-run

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office is again asking for the public's help in its investigation into a February hit-and-run that took the life of a Montezuma man.
Edward A. Silotto, 51, was hit on U.S. 36 while walking east from Indiana 71 south of Dana on Feb. 23, said Sheriff Mike Phelps. Silotto was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Champaign Illinois, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators with the sheriff's office have followed up on all leads they have and ask for the public's help in attempting to identify the vehicle — a dark colored, possibly dark blue, Ford extended cab one-ton truck with dual rear wheels and with a red snow plow that says "BOSS" on the front. The truck also appears to have construction materials in the bed.
The truck is seen on several videos driving east on U.S. 36 from the Illinois state line just shortly after Silotto is seen walking east from the gas station at U.S. 36 and Indiana 71 south of Dana.
Vide is available on the sheriff's Facebook page, https://fb.watch/7uoQEhAGwQ/
About a minute later, the same truck came back from the east on U.S. 36 and turned north on Indiana 71. On the north end of Dana, the truck turned east on County Road 500 South (also called Ocean-to-Ocean road) which again connects to U.S. 36.
Minutes later, the same truck is seen passing through Montezuma eastbound into Rockville and then south on U.S. 41 in Rockville.
"We need help from the public in attempting to identify the vehicle in the attached photos and video," the sheriff said in an email.
People who might have information may call 765-492-3737 or 765-492-3838 or can make anonymous tips at local.nixle.com/tip/vermillion-county-in/
Detective Chad Hennis is the investigating officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.