Vermillion school superintendent Chapman recognized

David Chapman, superintendent of South Vermillion Community School Corp., has been named 2022 Superintendent of the Year for District IV by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
Chapman has been the district’s superintendent since 2008.
Winners are selected by other superintendents in their district who consider the qualifications and accomplishments of area colleagues and their instructional leadership in a time of limited resources, according to a news release from superintendents association.
“To help with limited finances, we took the initiative to aggressively seek community partnerships so our programs would not become victims of financial shortfall,” Chapman said.
That strategy produced many successes, including:
The district partnered with the United Way of the Wabash Valley’s Tier 2 COVID-Relief Grant to provide after-school tutoring for students needing help, mobile connection fees for its wi-fi hotspots, and a staff wellness initiative to keep staff members at their peak.
The district also partnered with the UWWV and their Youth Success: Student Engagement Grant that provided for a summer STEM Club (science, technology, engineering and math) for students in grades K-5.
The district partnered with Duke Energy’s Powerful Communities Grant in support of a summer kindergarten readiness club where incoming kindergarten students received weekly mailings that contained a parent readiness tip, a picture book and writing activities.
With the support of Project Lead the Way, the district secured numerous grants for professional development, certification and support to develop and implement its K-12 STEM strategic plan.
The Indiana Department of Education helped the district secure STEM acceleration and digital learning grants.
Through a partnership with the Giacoletto Foundation, the district received a three-year grant for $25,000 each year to support K-12 STEM programming and the transformation of library/media centers into innovation labs.
Nine years ago, the district began to phase in a 1:1 device program for all students in grades K-12 and has added an e-Learning platform over the past three years at all levels. The district has also begun to implement a first-class K-12 computer science and technology curriculum and added a dual-credit cybersecurity course at the high school.
The community partnerships produced more than just funding. “We have established a close bond with our community and with our community partners,” said Chapman. “We feel that by working together, there isn’t anything we can’t do for our students.”
Chapman is a graduate of Indiana State University where he also earned his educational specialist degree. He also received a master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.
District IV includes, Benton, Clay, Fountain, Greene, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren counties.
