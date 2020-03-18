The Vermillion County Commissioners have closed all county offices to the public, excluding the county health department.
Only essential business can be dealt with in person and that is up to the discretion of each office holder or department head. The public can only enter a county office if an appointment is made.
All doors of the courthouse are locked, with only the west door available for access.
The courthouse security desk will track any appointments scheduled in the building.
