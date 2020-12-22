Vermillion County's Crossley and Wilson honored for service

Vermillion County Commissioner Harry Crossley was named a Sagamore of the Wabash by Vermillion County Councilman John Michael Major on behalf of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at Tuesday's commissioners meeting.
Also Tuesday, Vermillion County recognized Tim Wilson, a longtime commissioners president, former Cayuga town board member and decades-long Cayuga volunteer firefighter.
Crossley is a lifelong resident of Clinton and has served as a Vermillion County Commissioner for 28 years. He fought for his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. He has been married to his wife Susan for 52 years. They have two children, Harry Jr. (Butch), Lori, and many grandchildren.
Crossley spent the majority of his life with the Teamsters. He has been a hod carrier, bus driver, Fairview Park water superintendent, and worked for the Indiana Department of Transportation and General Telephone. In the 1970s he had a full-service gas station, Crossley's Corner, and did mechanic work. He worked out of the Teamsters Hall 144 and 135 for over 32 years and retired from Wabash Valley Asphalt in 2008.
Councilman Major, who nominated Crossley, said "His sense of duty is outstanding, as he is able to connect with those of all walks of life. Harry has always held the image of a better and stronger community, where people come together for the greater good while working alongside one another. He didn’t care about any recognition, he only cared about doing his job, and he did it well."
The Sagamore of the Wabash is the highest honor an Indiana governor regularly bestows upon individuals, second only to the Sachem, which is given, at most, to one person each year.
The governor reserves the Sagamore of the Wabash honor for those who have distinguished themselves by humanity in living, loyalty in friendship, wisdom, and inspiration in leadership; and for those who have contributed to their communities in an extraordinary manner, or distinguished themselves in service to the state or to the governor.
Tim Wilson honored
Also Tuesday, Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Wilson was honored for his many years of service.
Wilson was recognized for outstanding public service involving personal sacrifice; and perfect attendance in the performance of such service; and motivated by patriotism, good citizenship, and a sense of public duty; as president of the Vermillion County Commissioners for 24 years.
Wilson, a lifelong resident of Cayuga, has served as president of the commissioners for 24 years. In those years he has never missed a meeting. Prior to becoming a commissioner he served on the Cayuga town board for eight years, has been a member of the Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department for 42-plus years and has served as its chief since 1985.
He runs Wilson’s towing, a family-owned business in Cayuga.
