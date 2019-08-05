Vermillion County stop yields auto theft arrest

A Morris, Illinois, man faces a charge of auto theft after a traffic stop in Vermillion County.
Sheriff's Deputy Joe Wilson said an Illiana EMS Medic unit reported a white Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling south in the northbound lanes of Indiana 63 near Indiana 234 about 11 p.m. Sunday.
The Trailblazer turned into a McClure's gas station parking lot, turned around and went east on Indiana 234, then turned north on Indiana 63.
Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle and found it had been reported stolen in Grundy County, Illinois.
Driver Jacob Smith, 24, was booked into the Vermillion County Jail on the Level 6 felony of auto theft.
