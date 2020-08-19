Vermillion County has joined the Wabash River Regional Development Authority
The County Council approved the move in a unanimous vote Aug. 10.
In June, the Wabash River RDA discussed the possibility of inviting additional counties, including Vermillion County. Greg Goode, vice chair of the RDA, was authorized to approach Vermillion County. A formal invitation then was sent. The RDA approved Vermillion County as a member during its Aug. 14 meeting.
“On behalf of the Wabash River Regional Development Authority, I am pleased to welcome Vermillion County as our newest member, Goode said in a news release. " Vermillion County is critical to overall success of our Western Indiana region, and I am grateful for the County leadership’s vision to participate in regional advocacy efforts that will attract public and private funding for its communities.”
“The RDA provides the mechanism to raise the profile of worthy projects while also serving the conduit to receive state funding to be invested in these projects, said John Michael Major, Vermillion County councilman. I believe that joining this RDA will make our region stronger and provide tremendous quality of life opportunities for citizens in Vermillion County."
The Wabash River Regional Development Authority was established in 2015 in response to the “Indiana Regional Cities initiative.” The initiative was a legislative priority of the administration of then-Governor Mike Pence and broadly supported by the Indiana General Assembly.
Implementation of the initiative was carried out by officials with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), who sought strategic partnerships with clusters of counties that formed RDA’s across the state
The specific goal of these partnerships is to focus on enhancing the quality of place in communities that could help the state increase its population by attracting people and businesses to relocate to Indiana.
Member counties of the Wabash River RDA also include Knox, Sullivan, and Vigo Counties. Some projects that have been completed are the renovation of the ICON building into Riverfront Lofts in Terre Haute, a splash pad in Sullivan, and a business incubation hub in Vincennes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.