Thrive West Central has been awarded a $400,000 Environmental Protection Agency community-wide Brownfields Assessment Grant on behalf of the Vermilion County Redevelopment Commission.
Brownfields are defined as "abandoned, idled, or underused industrial and commercial properties where reuse or redevelopment is complicated by real or perceived contamination".
“Cleaning up and addressing contamination at Brownfield sites can remove the risk of exposure, protect human health, and improves the safety of the local community. Reusing brownfields can also create new commercial, residential, and recreational opportunities to improve the quality of life for the local community,” Ryan Keller, executive director of Thrive West Central, said in a news release.
The EPA Brownfields initiative is an integral piece of the Vermillion County Redevelopment Commission’s strategy, as it will “allow the VCRC to expand the scale of its existing Brownfield Elimination Program significantly to all areas of the County so that blighted and abandoned properties are identified, assessed, redeveloped, and brought back onto the tax roll for Vermillion County”, said Oren "Doc" Sutherlin, vice president of the Vermillion County Redevelopment Commission. Assessing these properties is the first step in preparing them for redevelopment.
Public input is encouraged. Contact Sutherlin at docbren@hughes.net with thoughts and ideas.
For more on the EPA Brownfields Program, visit http://www.epa.gov/brownfields/.
