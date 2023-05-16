The Indiana State Fair and Corteva Agriscience recently announced its 2023 Featured Farmers that will be honored at this year’s Indiana State Fair. This year, a Vermillion County farm is on the list.
On July 30, the Morgan Brothers, LLC of Vermillion County will showcase its products and stories during the fair. The farm grows corn, soybeans and wheat.
Visitors to the Indiana State Fair can attend a live chat at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn with a Featured Farmer every day of the fair, in addition to many other opportunities to talk with that day’s Featured Farm family and learn about their operation.
In its eighth year, this popular program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with fellow Hoosiers who grow the food they eat, according to a press release about the Indiana State Fair.
“The Featured Farmers program is all about connecting fairgoers to farmers during the State Fair, to help connect the dots about where their food comes from,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission. “These farmers have incredible stories to tell, and we are proud to be the backdrop for these conversations.”
To learn more about the farmers, visit IndianaStateFair.com.
