The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission is hosting two in-person forums, as well as distributing an online survey, in June to gain extensive insight from local community members regarding the future of the county’s overall image.
Community members are invited to join one of the forums to provide feedback.
Forum No. 1 is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, at Clinton Community Center, 301 S. Blackman St., Clinton.
Forum No. 2 is 6 to 7:30 p.m Thursday, June 30, at Vermillion County Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Cayuga.
Through these forums and the survey, the EDC hopes to facilitate an open-ended discussion with community members and gain insight regarding the public perception and image of Vermillion County.
“The Vermillion County EDC is constantly working to ensure community members, residents, and business owners’ needs and wants are being met within the area,” Doug Hess, executive director, said in a news release.”
All Vermillion County residents are welcome to participate in the forums and survey questions. You do not have to attend a forum to take the survey, or vice-versa, although it is encouraged.
To take the Vermillion County’s EDC planning survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/LV3DVJB.
