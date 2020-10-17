Vermillion County sheriff's deputies recently broke up a large under-age drinking party north of Perrysville, Sheriff Mike Phelps reported Saturday.
About 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 10, an anonymous parent told the sheriff's office that a juvenile had returned home from the party intoxicated.
Deputies went to a residence off County Road 200 East just outside of Perrysville and saw several people immediately run toward the woods. Deputies secured several people and began their investigation, Phelps said.
A total of 21 people were located on the property. Of those, six were 21 years of age or older; 12 were between the ages of 18 and 20, and three were under the age of 18.
Also, deputies called medics to the residence to help an intoxicated and passed out juvenile, the sheriff said.
Through portable breath tests, several minors were discovered to be intoxicated. While interviewing the individuals on scene, it was also discovered that marijuana was supplied and being used at the party.
The sheriff reported three arrests:
• Party host Hunter Sprague, 21, of Perrysville, on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor;
• Nicholas Polezoes, 20, of Williamsport, a Class A misdemeanor;
• Parker Siddens-York, 20, of Crawfordsville, a Class A misdemeanor.
Also, misdemeanor citations were issued to Kaylee Brasker, 18, of Covington; Garrett Holycross, 22, of Georgetown, Illinois; Madison Lofgren, 20, of Kingman; Janis McClellan, 21, of Danville, Illinois; Steven Lorenzen, 21, of Georgetown, Illinois; Nevin Cooprider, 19, of Georgetown, Illinois; Tristin Bahrns, 18, of Williamsport; Alexis Russell, 19, of Perrysville; Chandler Rowe, 20, of Covington.
Reports on all 21 individuals present were filed with the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office, the sheriff said.
Assisting the Vermillion County deputies were reserve deputies, a Fountain County deputy, two Indiana State Police troopers, Illiana EMS and Perrysville Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.