A death investigation in Vermillion County is ongoing after a body was discovered on Jan. 5, 2021.
Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an abandoned residence on the East side of the railroad track near CR 400 East in Hillsdale in reference to a deceased person. Investigations led deputies to the discovery of the body of 69 year old Nancy C. Helms inside the house.
Helms had been living in the structure for several years. A local resident was talking food to Helms when her body was discovered.
The Vermillion County Coroner's Office ruled the death due to environmental conditions and foul play was ruled out.
