Vermillion County chooses nominees for the fall

Incumbent candidates in contested Vermillion County races went unscathed Tuesday night as unofficial election results have each moving on to the fall general election.
In the Democrat race for District 3 County Commissioner, incumbent Timothy Wilson turned away challenger Roger Lewis, 1,118 votes to 694.
In the Republican race for County Council at-large, in which three candidates move on to the General Election, incumbent Ashley Ave James was the top vote-getter with 755.
Kelly Summerville, 742 votes and Martin Brown, 693 votes, will join James on the fall ballot.
Cole West and Eddie Thompson, 624 and 615 votes respectively, will not move on.
In the Democrat race for County Council at-large, in which three candidates move on to the general election, Kim Hawkins received the most votes with 1,059.
She will be joined on the fall ballot by incumbents Robert Spence, 1,008 votes, and John Michael Major, 825 votes.
Jamie Lynn Wyres, Bob Burkett and Henry Antonini will not move on.
In the Democrat race for county treasurer, Lori Swinford narrowly defeated Stephanie Simpson, 959 votes to 927.
In the Democrat race for county coroner, Clay Mack, 1,177 votes, defeated both Shelby Clarkston, 579 votes and Christopher Laws, 162.
Vermillion saw 3,530 votes cast in Tuesday's election, 35.59% of the county's registered voters. Some 2,293 were cast Tuesday; 871 were paper absentee and 366 were walk-in absentee.
