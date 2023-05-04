More than 85 vendors will set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 in the atrium of the Meadows Shopping Center selling items that could be Mother’s Day gifts, spring decorations or just treats.
Stores inside the Meadows will also be having sales.
The Chum Chariot food truck will be open, with the eateries inside the shopping center.
Mother's Day mini photo sessions will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Images Photography.
For more information, call 812-917-1255.
