Velocity Irish Dance comes to Rose-Hulman

Velocity Irish Dance, described as the next generation in Irish tap, is coming to Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall Theater at 7:30 p.m. March 19.
A multimedia show for all ages, Velocity Irish Dance breaks away from old Irish dance traditions for an evening of expressive, fast-paced and edgy performances.
Velocity Irish Dance features James Devine, the Guinness World Record holder for The Fastest Feet in the World, and David Geaney, five-time world champion Irish dancer. They are joined by a group of musicians and an old school scratch DJ to create an evening that showcases the history of Irish dance, but with modern twists.
In addition to the performance, Velocity Irish Dance will host a free masterclass for Terre Haute dance students to learn the technique and history of Irish tap from the leading professionals in the industry. Any student from a Wabash Valley dance studio can attend the class, which will take place before the main performance on March 19. The masterclass is free thanks to a grant from Arts Illiana.
Tickets for Velocity Irish Dance are $35 for adults, $30 for faculty/staff and $10 for those under 18 years old. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets will be for sale at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
