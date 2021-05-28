The Vigo County School Corp. celebrated two graduations for high school seniors Friday, recognizing students who earned their diploma from the alternative and virtual schools.
Booker T. Washington Alternative High School, with 15 graduates, and Vigo Virtual Success Academy, with eight graduates, conducted a joint commencement ceremony in Terre Haute South High School’s auditorium on Friday.
Under the direction of Principal Robin Davies, both schools gives students opportunities to complete their high school education in a way that best fits their needs.
“These students should be held in high esteem for all they have accomplished,” said Davies. “They’ve handled this school year with integrity, grit and perseverance.”
Emilie Stewart was selected to give the commencement address. She said she had been a troublemaker, but was given the opportunity to attend Booker T. Washington Alternative High School during her sophomore year. She transferred to Vigo Virtual Success Academy last year.
“It was really hard, especially with a 1-year-old daughter, but I took every opportunity I had to study and worked at Bob Evans Restaurant, too,” Stewart said. “Both schools are really hands-on, and because the classes are so small, the teachers become like family and they make it easy to learn.”
Stewart was presented with the Karen Turchi Perseverance Award in honor of the former principal. She plans to go to Ivy Tech Community College in the fall and start classes to become a registered nurse
Gage Franklin also was awarded the Karen Turchi Perseverance Award. He started out at McLean High School, which merged with Booker T. Washington to consolidate the Alternative High School. He said it was tough to make the transition, but he never gave up. He plans to work for a roofing company this summer then attend Ivy Tech in the fall to study automotive technology.
Hope Andrews was awarded the Alternative Living and Learning Scholarship for $1,000. She was enrolled at Booker T. Washington Alternative High School and transferred to the Vigo Virtual Success Academy. She’s now at Ivy Tech Community College and plans to become a registered nurse. She hopes to work in either the neonatal intensive care unit or respiratory therapy unit.
“My favorite part of the commencement ceremony is getting my diploma and walking across the stage with my 11-month-old daughter.” she said.
Robbie Slinker was the first student to sign up for classes with Vigo Virtual Success Academy last year. He said it gave him tons of time to study with a flexible schedule that allowed him to work part time at Kroger as a virtual shopper. When asked about his future plans, he said it’s a toss up.
“I can’t decide if I want to go to trade school to learn to be an electrician or go to college and study environmental safety,” he said.
Davies told graduates that there’s one thing in life that’s sure — they’re always going to be thrown curve balls.
“You have been patient, resilient and cooperative during a year that had obstacles, triumphs and a global pandemic,” she said. “Congratulations, you did it!”
Lindsay Wilhoyte, instructor at the virtual academy, received the national Edmonton Inspirational Educator of the Year award.
