For the past two years, the Vigo County School Corp. has been able to provide free school meals to all students as the result of federal waivers passed at the height of the pandemic.
That ends with the upcoming school year.
The Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 ends the waiver to allow for universal free meals and requires schools to return to normal applications and eligibility determinations for students to receive free meals.
“For our community, it [universal free meals] was significantly important,” said Tom Lentes, VCSC food services director. More students ate school meals as a result.
About 51% of VCSC students qualify for free meals, and another 5.5% for reduced price meals.
The universal free meals the past two years “has been a really nice program for us … Kids seem more relaxed in the dining rooms because they don’t have to worry about bringing money” or other related concerns, he said.
Even if they brought a lunch from home and they liked what VCSC offered that day, “They could just go up and get it,” Lentes said.
“It will be a big change for us to go back to the old system and have the applications and have the kids have to think about what they are doing again,” he said.
There are families that qualify but choose not to apply for free meals. “We’ve got some very proud people that don’t want additional help. Even though they may qualify, they won’t fill out the free/reduced forms,” he said.
In other cases, there are families “that just don’t fill out a free/reduced form for their child. And those are the ones that are hard,” Lentes said.
Under school district policy, “We’re going to feed every kid whether they have money or not. But if they are not on the free/reduced program, we’ll send a bill to mom and dad” each month, Lentes said. “We don’t want any kid to go hungry or not be able to eat.”
For those who qualify for reduced prices, breakfast is 30 cents and lunch 40 cents.
About 4,000 VCSC students automatically qualify for free/reduced lunches through a Direct Certification program with the state, based on Family and Social Services Administration data (SNAP, TANF and Medicaid).
Direct Certified households do not need to complete a meal application. The school district notifies families that automatically qualify through the program.
With the end of the universal free meals, “We don’t know what will happen with the new year. We’ll see how it goes,” Lentes said.
“The thing that bothers me more than anything is that there are students that kind of fall through the cracks,” he said.
Some, especially at the high school level, may choose not to eat school lunches because they don’t want others to know they are on free/reduced meals.
“Then you have hungry kids,” he said.
He attended a national conference this week of the School Nutrition Association. “It’s been such a big issue for us to try and get them to approve the free meals one more year,” Lentes said. “What better way to spend our money instead of all the other areas we’re spending it. Why don’t we take care of our kids?”
