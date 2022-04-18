VCSC welcomes inaugural Circle of Honor class

Bob Fischer and Jill Bolte Taylor go back a long way, Fischer recalled in an interview Monday.
Taylor's mother, Gladys "G.G." Taylor, was a math professor and mentor to Fischer when he attended Indiana State University. Fischer, a math teacher, later taught Jill Bolte Taylor at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
On Monday, the Vigo County School Corp. recognized both Fischer and Bolte Taylor — as well as 16 other individuals — as part of its inaugural Circle of Honor class. A breakfast took place at the North Vigo High School gym.
The 18 individuals "embody the best of Vigo County, reflecting its rich history and commitment to excellence," according to VCSC. The class includes a diverse range of individuals in background, experience and achievement. It was not a requirement that those honored had attended Vigo County schools.
Taylor, a Harvard-trained neuroanatomist, grew up in Terre Haute and attended Thornton Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
"I got to grow up in a really healthy environment where I could be nurtured academically at my speed. I was a late bloomer, academically, but Terre Haute held a space for me so I could really grow up and prosper," she said.
And prosper she did.
She is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist’s Personal Journey. In 2008, she shared a presentation about her experience with stroke, which then became the first TED talk to ever go viral through the internet. It has now been viewed more than 27.5 million times.
Also in 2008, Taylor also was chosen as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.
Taylor was in Terre Haute to accept her award Monday. "I travel a lot in the world, and it warms my heart that Terre Haute still claims me as a native daughter," she said prior to the program. "It's very important to me."
Fischer, whose VCSC teaching career began at Woodrow Wilson in 1969-70, continues to teach math at Honey Creek Middle School. "It's still fun," he said.
A biography describes his "extraordinary efforts at the classroom, school, district, state, and national levels. He has coached sixth, seventh, and eighth grade mathematics teams to over 35 state championships and five national championships."
It further states that "students are truly Mr. Fischer’s priority."
Just prior to the program, Fischer said of the honor, "I feel very humbled ... there are so many other deserving people also in our community," he said.
He said he receives texts and emails from students regularly in which they update him on what they are doing, the company they own or what discovery they they are working on. "It is really rewarding to hear from them and for them to comment on how much middle school made a difference," Fischer said.
His mission, he says, "is to help young people develop their skills to be as successful as they can be in whatever path they choose."
Also honored was Trannie Grainger, who retired after 26 years at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, where she was a physical education and health teacher. She also coached.
Reacting to Monday's recognition, she said, "I was shocked when I got the letter, but I feel happy about it."
Another honoree, James (Jim) Mann, served as the athletic director at West Vigo High School for more than three decades. The Green Dome was named in his honor for his years of service to the students of the West Terre Haute community.
"I appreciate everybody helping me throughout the years," Mann said after the program. "I'm an example of someone who needed a lot of help and I certainly had it by being at West Vigo."
In opening comments, Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent, said, "You are truly a reflection of the best of the best in Vigo County. You have pushed yourselves and others to levels of highest excellence. Your inaugural class showcases our rich background of experience, extraordinary talents, historic significance and meaningful achievements. You have changed and enriched countless student lives and created a legacy like no other."
At the conclusion of the two-hour program, Superintendent Rob Haworth acknowledged student leaders in the audience and shared that the high schools have provided 50,000 of community service this past school year, based on a challenge he made last summer.
In response, state Rep. Tonya Pfaff and state Sen. Jon Ford read a General Assembly resolution recognizing the district and school student advisory councils at North, South and West Vigo for their commitment to community service learning.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.