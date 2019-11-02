On Monday, the Vigo County School Board could act on a plan that calls for $5.5 million in spending cuts and revenue enhancements during its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
It also will conduct a public work session at 5 p.m. in which it will discuss the spending cuts. Public comment is not allowed during the work sessions.
During the regular board meeting, citizens can discuss agenda items at the start of the meeting and non-agenda items at the conclusion of the meeting. The budget cutting proposal is not on the agenda for the regular board meeting.
“I think we will approve pursuit of those items” with the understanding that specifics must still be developed, said Jackie Lower, board president. She characterized board approval, if it occurs Monday, as a “first step” indicating “these ideas are sound and necessary, so we’ll give them the utmost consideration.”
Some of the items the administration can pursue without board approval, but major items — such as a redesign/consolidation of alternative programs at Booker T. Washington High School and closing elementary schools — require board action.
Haworth has suggested the redesign of alternative education be implemented as part of Phase 1 in time for the 2020-21 school year, but the first step would be a transition committee; that committee would include representatives of McLean Education Center, Booker T. Washington, Vigo Virtual School Academy, Vigo County Teacher Association leadership and administrators.
Lower also would like to see some community members and students on that transition committee “to make sure the transition is smooth and acceptable,” she said.
As far as reducing the number of elementary schools from 18 to 15, the district would first create an Elementary School Reduction Task Force to identify and recommend schools for consolidation; the task force will include teachers, staff, administrators and residents.
Haworth has suggested the district would go from 18 to 16 elementary schools in Phase 2 and from 16 to 15 elementary schools in Phase 3. The phases would be over two to three years.
Lower emphasized that consolidation/redistricting of elementary schools would require further board action once specific recommendations are made.
Other recommended cuts included selling the downtown administration building and cutting pay for top central office administrators
The cuts are in response to the district’s declining cash balance, which has gone from $33.8 million in 2016 to a projected $13.5 million by the end of this year. The reasons for the cash balance decline include enrollment loss, which results in revenue loss because state funding follows the student.
Also, total state funding has not been keeping up with inflation. In addition, the district in recent years has increased staffing related to safety, health and wellness.
The district has a $7 million operational referendum on the ballot, and results will be known Tuesday. The referendum would increase property taxes for eight years to support school safety, student health and wellness, transportation and teacher compensation, especially for beginning teachers.
Haworth has described the referendum as a “bridge” while the district takes steps to right-size based on declining enrollment. The district has lost about 1,300 students over the past 10 years, and projections show enrollment losses will continue.
If the referendum fails, Haworth has said the district will be looking at $8 million in spending cuts.
Haworth has said that with the $5.5 million proposal to cut spending and raise new revenue, “We have tried to avoid layoffs and we’re trying to protect the educational aspect of our operation.”
Key revenue enhancement proposals include expansion of the Vigo Virtual Success Academy to K-12, then beyond Vigo County. Also, starting an International Exchange program in which enrolled students would pay tuition. Others include marketing of facility rental options and leasing space to for-profit day cares.
The plan seeks to consolidate positions based on retirements and resignations, rather than layoffs. Every position will be scrutinized upon retirement/resignation.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
