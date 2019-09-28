Big thinking requires an entire community, which is why the Vigo County School Corporation has started a series of roundtable programs to work on Vigo County’s biggest problems.
The three roundtable groups—one for nonprofits, one for faith-based organizations, and one starting soon for businesses—meet several times a year to discuss issues affecting the community and find ways to solve problems.
Planning is underway between the nonprofit and faith-based roundtables for Wednesday family nights at Vigo County School Corporation schools.
“When we talked to our community, our nonprofit leaders, and our faith-based leaders, all three groups identified ‘the breakdown of the family’ as one of our biggest challenges as a community,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent of Vigo County School Corporation. “We’re convening our local leaders to help families spend quality time together.”
One of the outcomes of the nonprofit and faith-based roundtables is the identification of Wednesday night as a future “family night.” Vigo County schools will try to ease scheduling on these nights so that outside organizations can home themed family-friendly activity nights in the schools.
The business roundtable starting this fall is an effort focused on building a stronger relationship between Vigo County School Corporation and the local business community.
“Teaching is the profession that trains all others,” said Haworth. “We know that we’re molding the future of Vigo County, and we want to hear from local business leaders what they are looking for in the workforce of our future.”
The future is top of mind for Haworth.
“These roundtables allow us to think about the future of school with more ideas at the table,” said Haworth. “Our county has access to union apprenticeships, excellent higher education institutions, interesting job opportunities, and it’s a great place to live. We have failed if we don’t think more strategically about how to use all we have in our community.”
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by the Vigo County School Corp.
