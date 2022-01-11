VCSC updates its COVID student protocols

The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 student protocols, according to a news release.
Those protocols are as follows:
For all students who test positive, regardless of vaccination status:
● Stay home for 5 days. If no symptoms are present or are resolved and you have been fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication, then return on Day 6.
● Complete up to 10 days of isolation, if symptoms are not resolving.
● Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.
For students who should quarantine:
Students who come into close contact with an individual with COVID-19 should quarantine for at least 5 days, after their last close contact with that individual, if they are in one of the following groups:
● Ages 18 or older and completed the primary series of recommended vaccines, but have not received a recommended booster shot when eligible.
● Those who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (completing the primary series) over 2 months ago and have not received a recommended booster shot.
● Those who are not vaccinated or have not completed a primary vaccine series.
For students who do not need to quarantine:
Students who come into close contact with an individual with COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they:
● Are ages 18 or older and have received all recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots for some immunocompromised individuals.
● Are ages 5-17 years and completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines.
● Had confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis within the last 90 days.
Students should not return from isolation or quarantine if they are still symptomatic. Some symptoms such as loss of taste or smell, as well as an occasional cough, may linger.
Students should not attend school if they have a pending test for any reason. If they are awaiting a PCR test and take a rapid antigen test prior to receiving results, they should still stay home until all results are received.
"As we continue to experience the impact of COVID-19, students are encouraged to take their Chromebooks home each evening, including weekends," said Katelynn Liebermann, VCSC interim spokesperson.
