VCSC updates its COVID-19 dashboard

The Vigo County School Corp. has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

The district in a news release said its latest numbers show positive cases are holding relatively steady inside the schools as they increase across Vigo County. The latest numbers include:

• 10 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 9 last week)

• 6 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 5 last week)

• 157 students actively quarantined (up from 106 last week)

• 25 staff actively quarantined (up from 18 last week)

The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during his or her infectious period.

Seventeen of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.

The additional data also shows 10 active cases at the elementary level, 3 active cases at the middle school level, and 4 active cases at the high school level. The includes both student and staff cases.

The dashboard is available at vigoschools.org

A video featuring Superintendent Rob Haworth regarding the dashboard was also released.

New case

A staff member at Terre Town Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the district reported.

VCSC is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify close contacts. Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.