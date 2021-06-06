A partnership including the Vigo County School Corp. and United Way of the Wabash Valley has been awarded $775,111 in state funds to help address COVID-19 learning loss.
The partnership is one of many statewide benefiting from funds approved by the Indiana Legislature this past session.
United Way of Wabash Valley is the lead applicant and fiscal agent for the grant, "but the majority of the deliverables are through the VCSC," said Abby Desboro, United Way marketing and communications director.
Other partners are the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club and Vigo County Education Foundation.
The competitive statewide grant focuses on providing recovery learning and remediation services for K-12 students, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
The local partners are working together to serve K-12 students who have experienced learning loss due to COVID-19 through a systemic school and community plan.
"This grant will provide more resources and support to schools at the elementary level," Riley stated. "Data coaches will be hired to identify students who have experienced the most learning loss due to COVID-19 and then assist other teachers and community partners in providing intervention lessons in math and language arts to support these students."
The program is in development and use of funds will start next year.
In one component, "We hope to design, based on the data coach work, activities to be used in the Boys and Girls Club after-school programming at Meadows to extend the school day with activities that specifically address learning loss," Riley stated.
Created by House Enrolled Act 1008, the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and fund allocated $150 million to accelerate learning partnerships to support students across all grades, with a focus on partnerships between community organizations and schools.
Last week, the Indiana Department of Education and Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that more than $122 million in state grant funds are being awarded to 110 community partners and schools to help accelerate student learning this summer and beyond.
Award recipients will serve students in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
They will provide support to students in literacy, math and college and career readiness this summer and throughout the coming school years through tutoring, afterschool programming and other enhanced learning opportunities, according to an IDOE news release.
As part of these awards, schools will work with IDOE to track student outcomes and monitor the return on investment "to elevate local success stories and help others develop plans to maximize student learning in light of the COVID-19 disruption," according to the news release.
“The opportunity to fund these partnerships through the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program is perfectly timed as Indiana’s schools are beginning to receive preliminary student-level state assessment data,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
Remaining Student Learning Recovery Grant Program funds will be awarded at a later date.
Another partnership involves Indiana State University as the lead applicant, with partner applicants listed as Northeast School Corp., South Vermillion Community School Corp., Southwest Parke Community School Corp. and Clay Community School Corp.
The grant amount is $710,738.
According to ISU, the project will work with Title I schools within the districts and with ISU’s Professional Development School at Rosedale. Ten elementary schools will be involved.
The project will hire 50 student tutors at 10 hours each per week and will provide 500 hours of tutoring for students in grades K-2 each week. The tutors will be trained to provide one-on-one or group instruction as designated by the schools.
"The project is intended to help reverse pandemic reading losses among students in grades K-2 in the partner schools," according to information provided by ISU.
Another partnership lists ISU as the lead applicant, with South Vermillion School Corp. as a partner applicant. The grant is for $183,706.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
