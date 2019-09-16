VCSC trying to get tougher legislation on fake, toy guns in schools

The Vigo County School Corp. coordinator of safety and security, Travis Chesshir, is reaching out to area state legislators to try and get tougher legislation aimed at students who bring fake or toy guns into schools.
He believes laws currently on the books “are not stringent enough.”
Chesshir was invited to speak at Monday’s meeting of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch in the Vigo County Public Library. His program was titled, “School Safety and Combating Gun Violence” and he and other district officials covered a wide range of safety issues and took questions from those attending.
Chesshir described incidents in which students have brought fake or toy guns to school that “look exactly like a real gun ... I don’t think the law allows us to punish them appropriately.”
He’s been in contact with the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, State Sen. Jon Ford and State Rep. Tonya Pfaff.
Now, students who bring a fake gun to school might only be charged with disorderly conduct, he said. He believes tougher penalties would be a strong deterrent.
But students bringing guns, or fake guns to school, is “probably one of the least things we deal with” in terms of school security, he said.
“Social media is by far our biggest problem,” Chesshir said. He emphasized it’s important for parents to monitor what their kids are doing on social media, computers and cell phones. “We can handle it in the school. We can’t handle what they are doing outside of school, which is where we need to rely on parents,” he said.
Tom Balitewicz, VCSC director of student services, agreed it’s important for parents to monitor students’ use of social media and help them navigate it. “Sometimes we have to show them what’s right and wrong,” which students might view as an invasion of their privacy.
“But sometimes you have to do that,” Balitewicz said.
District officials were asked if they have enough funding for school safety and security. “We can always use more funding,” Balitewicz said.
School Protection Officers cost the district $1.4 million per year, but they are an important part of the fabric of schools he said. “We are so fortunate ... to have an officer in each building,” he said. “I think everyone understands the investment we are making” in keeping schools safe.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, noted that part of the revenue from a proposed operational referendum on the ballot this November would be used to fund school protection officers.
The district also applied for a $100,000 state safety grant, yet only received partial funding, or $23,000, that will be used for a state mandated safety assessment of all buildings.
The district also had hoped to grant receive funding for a cell phone-based app program that would result in quicker response times for emergency responders. Using the app, school employees would hold down the appropriate button (such as active shooter, fire, etc) for three seconds, and it would go to dispatch immediately.
The program sets up a geo fence so responders would know exactly where to go. While the grant didn’t provide sufficient funding for the phone app, Chesshir said he is working with another agency to try and secure funding.
One member of the audience who had initially been skeptical of SPO’s in every school praised the program instead.
“We’re hiring people who care about youth in our county,” Chesshir said.
Balitewicz also said the district is now able to get information more quickly to parents — including through text messages — if there is a safety matter at schools. He credited work by the district’s new director of communication, Bill Riley, to oversee that effort.
