State health officials announced Wednesday they plan to make COVID-19 rapid antigen tests available to Indiana schools, one of several steps aimed at reducing classroom disruptions.
Each school in the state will receive 120 BinaxNOW cards, the rapid antigen testing tool.
Initial shipments start next week, and schools will be able to order more, the Indianapolis Star reported. The state is also sending more than 1 million KN95 masks to schools and 600,000 child-sized masks. Hand sanitizer is also being made available.
Bill Riley, Vigo County School Corp. director of communications, said the district will use the rapid tests "through our nursing office for staff only. We will use them to quickly diagnose staff members who are exhibiting symptoms. [Anyone with symptoms will still be told to stay home].
"The staff-only philosophy on the BinaxNOW tests will help us use these tests to assist with our biggest concern, which continues to be having enough staff to hold school," he said.
If the staff member is positive, they will be sent home to isolate for 10 days from symptom onset, he said.
If the staff member is negative, they will be advised to seek medical treatment and a standard test. If negative, staff member can return when symptoms have resolved and they are fever-free without medication for 24 hours.
"We appreciate any supplies given by the state to keep our students and staff safe," Riley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.