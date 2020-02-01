VCSC to seek external review of sex ed curriculum

The Vigo County School Corp. plans to seek an outside review of its sex education curriculum, including the Creating Positive Relationships (CPR) program, something that has been requested by parents and public health advocates.
Sex education, including CPR, is part of the health curriculum. The call for an outside assessment came during Thursday’s meeting of the VCSC health education committee.
The review is part of ongoing discussion about the district’s sex education curriculum, and officials must determine who will conduct that review. For months, some concerned parents have challenged the current abstinence-based program in favor of a more comprehensive approach.
“We’re always receptive to having additional reviews of curriculum,” said Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent, who attended the meeting
Holly Pies, VCSC health curriculum coordinator, will work with health teachers and medical professionals “to find an objective group to do that,” Goeller said.
Sex education is not required in Indiana schools, but state law does require that if schools offer sex education it must teach abstinence “as the expected standard for all school age children” and teach that abstinence “is the only certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other associated health problems.”
The program currently used in Vigo County middle and high schools is called Creating Positive Relationships, and its core message is that “postponing sexual activity until marriage is the healthiest choice.” The school corporation’s health teachers partner with the Terre Haute Crisis Pregnancy Center, which offers the program.
Robin Danek, a parent representative on the committee and senior lecturer at the IU School of Medicine in Terre Haute, said afterward, “The expectation would be that the curriculum is assessed by an outside organization for medical accuracy, inclusivity of LGBTQ people and age appropriateness. The curriculum has never been evaluated,” she said.
“We also want there to be a review of who is teaching the curriculum” and their qualifications to teacher the CPR program, Danek said.
Twenty-one of Indiana’s approximate 290 school districts use the CPR program, which is supplemental to VCSC’s health curriculum.
During the meeting, school board member Joni Wise — who also is administrator of the Vigo County Health Department — pressed for an outside evaluation by a group not connected with the school district.
“I don’t think any of us here would have an objection or should have an objection to have the curriculum reviewed,” she said. Parents and others have been asking for a review, she said.
An outside review would look at medical accuracy and age appropriateness,” Danek said. The IU School of Medicine could conduct such a review, as could an organization called Health Care Education and Training out of Indianapolis, she said.
Wise and Danek also want to know what percent of the sex education curriculum is the CPR program.
While young people are encouraged to abstain, as required by state law, Wise said it’s important to provide young people with adequate information to prevent teen births and also to make informed choices should they decide to go ahead and have sex.
Spirited discussion
The committee had some spirited discussion. Nancy Padan, a seventh-grade science and health teacher at Honey Creek Middle School, defended the CPR program, yet agreed that more information should be provided at the high school level.
“I’ve had these people [CPR representatives] in my room for more than 20 years. I’m a big fan of the program. I’m very frustrated with and don’t understand all the criticism that the program is receiving,” Padan said.
She remains in the classroom for the CPR program, and “I’ve never heard them say anything inaccurate or inappropriate ... I’d never let anybody teach my kids the wrong thing.” The CPR program is five days, with 45 minutes each session.
CPR is about relationships, Padan said. “It’s not everything we need to know about sex for the rest of your life. All they are claiming to do is create positive relationships.” And in middle school, “Abstinence is the only message I want my sixth, seventh and eighth-graders to hear.”
The program does mention condoms and reducing risks, she said, but very little of the content is “actually about sex. It’s about decision making, safe dating, healthy relationships, knowing the difference between love and lust,” Padan said.
Her students also learn about the dangers of sexting. “These to me are life skills and relationship skills that will apply the rest of their lives,” Padan said.
She said she does recognize the need for more information and a more comprehensive program “for the older kids ... I don’t think anybody wants to argue with that.”
Padan added, “I still think that is separate from attacking this group, which is trying to establish healthy relationships ... I feel we’re laying too much at their feet.” She does believe they are qualified to teach about relationships.
When asked by Wise, Padan said she does support having the CPR program reviewed.
Roni Elder, of the Vigo County Health Department, sits on the committee. Those raising questions are not attacking the CPR program or those teaching it, she said Friday. Statistics show that STDs are not going down, and the goal is to teach young people how to be safe if they are going to be sexually active.
Danek says there needs to be accurate information about sexually transmitted diseases. “You can still have an abstinence-based program that arms students with knowledge about the consequences of their actions, but also what to do if they are in a situation where they need to protect themselves,” she said.
Indiana law requires the curriculum be abstinence-based, but that doesn’t mean it has to be abstinence only, Danek said. She studied sex education and effectiveness of sex education programs while working on her master’s degree in public health at West Virginia University.
Other recommendations
During the meeting, Pies provided other recommendations:
• Administrators will continue to monitor CPR lessons and complete a survey following their observations. Survey results will help drive improvement.
• Removal of specific CPR activities/demonstrations, as noted in surveys given to teachers, administrators and families.
• Implement additional training for health teachers regarding gender equality, identity and diversity.
• Training for middle school health teachers to focus on alignment of a teen health supplement with the CPR curriculum. The supplement, while board approved, has not been used to this point.
Among those attending Thursday’s meeting were representatives of the CPR program, both locally and out of Indianapolis; educators; administrators; and Dr. Randy Stevens, a local physician. Board member Rosemarie Scott also attended.
The school district pays no fee for the CPR program, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.